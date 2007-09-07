The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Squeenix Boss Tells Sony To Straighten Out PS3 Marketing

wada.jpgSure, Kaz has gone on record calling the PS3 a games console. It's a start. According to Square Enix boss Yoichi Wada, though, Sony need to go further, and sort out just what the PS3 is. Quit trying to sell it as a computer, as a multimedia centre, as a Blu-Ray player, and settle on what it really is. A freakin' games machine.

Sony first unveiled the PS3 as a mighty home electronics product. Then, after some badgering from game companies, it shifted the position of the console closer to a game machine.

(The future of the PS3) would be tough if its marketing strategy is not straightened up.

Ouch. Hear that, Sony? That's your most important third-party publisher totally calling you out. Publicly. Best get that marketing in order, or things might get ugly. Wada's a tough cookie. I hear he does 1000 push-ups and eats a bowl of nails every day. And that's before breakfast! Sony needs consistent PS3 strategy: videogame publisher [Reuters]

