Star Wars: The Complete Achievements

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga has got to be the most outrageous milking of a solid franchise I've ever seen. I mean they essentially took two of the games they already made and turned it into a third game and are charging full price for it. Of course I want the shit out of this game, even if they are taking advantage of my twin lusts: Lego and Star Wars.
In their defence (and mine), the game will feature things like Wii lightsaber fights SixAxis motion sensing and such. Of course there's also a chance to earn 1,000 achievement points on the 360. Hit the jump for the full list.
