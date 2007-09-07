Strange Girls Would Rather Touch Each Other Than A PSP

More WACKY Sony lifestyle pics! Or advertisements. Or something. These two girls are touching each other. On the seat next to them is a PSP, which next to women touching each other just isn't getting a look-in. Poor thing. If only it's battery had lasted longer, the girl on the right might still be enjoying a quick bout of Monster Hunter Freedom 2 instead of seriously considering exploring her sexuality in a public place. WHAT'S THIS THE PROMOTIONAL IMAGE FOR? [UK:R]