Stranglehold System Requirements May Not Require Second Mortgage

Kotaku reader Iwo saw our previous post on the alleged system requirements for the PC version of Midway's Stranglehold, one that demanded hardware specs that one might expect to see in a $7000 computer. To his surprise (and mine) he found a very different set of minimum requirements on the back of the game's display case, despite the final retail version still being a few weeks off. We're waiting to hear back from Midway on the matter, but it looks like the near final hardware needs don't approach the sometimes ludicrous levels we posted earlier.

They're rumoured to be:OS: Windows 2000/XP Processor: Intel P4 1.5 GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1500 or greater Memory: 256 MB RAM, 64MB VRAM Hard Disk Space: 3 GB of free space required DVD-ROM drive: 4X speed Sound: DirectX 9.0b compliant sound card Direct X: DirectX 9 will be supplied on the DVD Video: Video Card DirectX 9.0b compatible, including the following: ATI 8500, All In Wonder 8500, 9000, 9200, 9500, 9600, 9700, 9800, X300, X600, X800, NVidia Quadro, Quadro 2, Quadro 4 series, GeForce 3, 3Ti, Geforce 4, 4Ti, GeForce FX 5200, 5600, 5700, 5800, 5900, 5950, 6800

Keep in mind that until we hear back from Midway or actually pick up a retail copy of the PC version, these should be considered rumour.