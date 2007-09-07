The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stranglehold System Requirements May Not Require Second Mortgage

stranglehold_pc_reqs.jpgKotaku reader Iwo saw our previous post on the alleged system requirements for the PC version of Midway's Stranglehold, one that demanded hardware specs that one might expect to see in a $7000 computer. To his surprise (and mine) he found a very different set of minimum requirements on the back of the game's display case, despite the final retail version still being a few weeks off. We're waiting to hear back from Midway on the matter, but it looks like the near final hardware needs don't approach the sometimes ludicrous levels we posted earlier.

They're rumoured to be:OS: Windows 2000/XP Processor: Intel P4 1.5 GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1500 or greater Memory: 256 MB RAM, 64MB VRAM Hard Disk Space: 3 GB of free space required DVD-ROM drive: 4X speed Sound: DirectX 9.0b compliant sound card Direct X: DirectX 9 will be supplied on the DVD Video: Video Card DirectX 9.0b compatible, including the following: ATI 8500, All In Wonder 8500, 9000, 9200, 9500, 9600, 9700, 9800, X300, X600, X800, NVidia Quadro, Quadro 2, Quadro 4 series, GeForce 3, 3Ti, Geforce 4, 4Ti, GeForce FX 5200, 5600, 5700, 5800, 5900, 5950, 6800

Keep in mind that until we hear back from Midway or actually pick up a retail copy of the PC version, these should be considered rumour.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles