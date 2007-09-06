Street Fighter Movie Finds Director

Another game gets another Hollywood movie. *Shudder* This has been long in the works, but like it or not, Capcom hasn't given up on the Street Fighter film adaptations. According to Variety, cinematographer-turned-director Andrzej Bartkowiak (Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle to the Grave) will take the upcoming movie's helm, and the production will commence early next year. The script is getting a polish by hot scribe Justin Marks (Voltron, Green Arrow and He-Man). Good creds or not, just don't make it suck, 'kay guys? And put Jackie Chan in it. Thanx. Street Fighter Director [ICv2, Thanks Ming!]