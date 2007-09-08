Street Fighter: The Later Years Is Back!

After a painful eight month wait lacking any semblance of joy, our lives are back on track now that Street Fighter: The Later Years has officially returned. The kids at CollegeHumor just gave us the go ahead, as part four of the series is now live, and looking sexier than ever in the new widescreen format. I'll refrain from spoiling too much, but the Balrog cameo might just be one of the best gags yet.

Street Fighter: The Later Years, Part 4 [CollegeHumor]