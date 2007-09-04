Study Finds Brits Don't Mind In-Game Advertising

A joint study conducted by GameSpot and the Internet Advertising Bureau has found that, on the whole, Britons don't mind a bit of in-game advertising. So long as it's "contextual and realistic". Of the 3575 gamers polled, 40% said that advertising added a dash of realism to the game, 14% said it ruined the experience and the rest said they couldn't give a fig. Most worrying statistic? Only 63.7% of respondents thought that a character drinking a Red Bull to recharge was advertising. For the remaining 36.3%, I'll give you a hint. Yes. That is advertising. Report: Gamers don't mind advertising [GameSpot UK]