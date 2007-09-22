Suda, Grasshopper Working on 360 Game

It's always a pleasure hanging with Goichi Suda. Guy's super-nice. So anyway, there we were this morning, chatting about No More Heroes, when I asked what he was up to now that the game was about ready to ship. He said Grasshopper were working on a new title, and that it would be appearing on the 360. Cue a frantic little exchange between Suda and his translator, but hey, you can't unsay stuff. He also said that the game would be a full, proper release, not an XBLA download.