Sumimasen, Is *This* The Halo 3 Line?

Okay, Japan, we get it. You don't like Halo anything. This group—about 8 in total—was declaring its presence outside a Taito branded game shop in the heart of Akihabara. We figured this was it. We'd hit the jackpot and that come 10 AM, when the store finally opened, we'd at least get some shots of Akiba nerds rushing the sales clerks and 10,000 yen notes flying. Instead we found out why they were waiting.

The Neon Genesis Evangelion themed pachinko parlor was about to open and it was running some sort of special event that ended today. Crap.

In the meantime, we decided to claim "First!" at a couple more stores.

First! This was MesseVision. We had stopped by the other day, with me picking up copies of the Parodius Collection and Sega Ages: Space Harrier Collection. It had an impressive Halo 3 set up at the register so we'd assumed that would generate some interest. Turn out was low.

First!! We have no idea what the name of this store was, but it was selling "R-Type Tactiks" and no one was in a twenty foot radius, so we claimed the line as our own.

We did, however, make it to the game specific edition of AsoBitCity which had a single line camper. He'd been in the queue of one since 7 AM, waiting for the store to open at 10. Pepijn from the Netherlands was keeping busy with his Nintendo DS while waiting to pick up his third Xbox 360. He was pretty hardcore. Pity he didn't know that Yodobashi Akiba was about to open at 9:30 AM.