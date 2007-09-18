Now here's a trailer almost exciting enough to draw attention away from the fact that the most anticipated team up in gaming history is ultimately just a bunch of mini-games. It's got that great, old-timey fight music going in the background, an excellent eye-of-the-tiger moment between Tails and Yoshi, and then in the middle of all of this glorious sports goodness they slow things down to give us a really good look at Amy Rose and Peach's bodies as they pass by in slow motion. The camera stayed focused on the Princess's chest a bit too long for comfort, so I really couldn't tell you how this ends, other than with me still standing on a line somewhere between must-buy and avoid at all costs.
Super Olympic Mascot Battle
