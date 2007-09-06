I just returned from Richard Garriott's Britainnia Manor, which tonight hosted the Tabula Rasa Logos Academy, a well-crafted event that I will go into at great length at a later date. What I can tell you right now is what was revealed at the end of the event. Tabula Rasa now has an official street date. October 19th is when the game service will officially go live, with preorder customers getting a 3-day head start beginning on October the 16th. A newly redesigned website should be going live within the next day, so keep an eye out on http://www.playtr.com/ for updates throughout the day.
Tabula Rasa Dated
