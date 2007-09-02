The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TAFA September Update

medium_newtafalogo.jpgThe Arcade Flyer Archive update for September is in with tonnes of new flyers in all three archives. The video game section is especially exciting this time around because Dan went to a lot of trouble to get his hands on some amazing flyers from Japan including Out Run, Art of Fighting 2, Fatal Fury Special and Ikari Warriors. The Arcade & Amusement section is featuring some nice olde tyme shuffle and bowling type game flyers and the Pinball Archive has got some great new pieces with the likes of Buck Rogers, Judge Dredd and Q-Bert's Quest.

Whether you're a long time fan of TAFA or a newcomer, there's plenty of stuff here to keep you occupied. Dig deep and you're sure to find some gems.

The Arcade Flyer Archive September Update [TAFA]

