Taito's TGS Looks Something Like This

The TGS anticipation continues! Taito has released its list of games appearing at TGS. And amazingly (or not, depending on how you look at it) all titles are DS games. They include:

Cooking Mama 2 Arkanoid DS Exit DS Space Invaders ExtremeThe Legend of Kage 2 Pet Shop Monogatari DS Paddle Controller DS (Peripheral)

Boy I hope it's Space Invaders Extreme and not Space Invaders eXtreme or Space Invaders Xtreme. Taito's TGS List [ITmedia]