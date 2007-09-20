Representative Bobby Rush from Illinois thinks stereotypes are a serious problem in today's media. To that effect, he's chairing a special hearing entitled "From Imus to Industry: The Business of Stereotypes and Degrading Images" before the House Commerce Committee's subcommittee on Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection next Tuesday, bringing together executives from all facets of the entertainment industry, including Strauss Zelnick, the chairman of Take Two Interactive. Zelnick will be joined by representatives from Warner Music, Viacom, Universal Music, Radio One, and quite possibly rapper Master P. Sounds like a party to me! The hearing will explore the way the media portrays people in general, possibly finally clearing up the popular misconception that prostitutes replenish your health. Lawmakers focus on media effects [The Hollywood Reporter via Game Politics]
Take 2's Zelnick Testifies On Media Stereotypes
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink