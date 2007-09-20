Take 2's Zelnick Testifies On Media Stereotypes

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

szelnick.jpgRepresentative Bobby Rush from Illinois thinks stereotypes are a serious problem in today's media. To that effect, he's chairing a special hearing entitled "From Imus to Industry: The Business of Stereotypes and Degrading Images" before the House Commerce Committee's subcommittee on Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection next Tuesday, bringing together executives from all facets of the entertainment industry, including Strauss Zelnick, the chairman of Take Two Interactive. Zelnick will be joined by representatives from Warner Music, Viacom, Universal Music, Radio One, and quite possibly rapper Master P. Sounds like a party to me! The hearing will explore the way the media portrays people in general, possibly finally clearing up the popular misconception that prostitutes replenish your health. Lawmakers focus on media effects [The Hollywood Reporter via Game Politics]

