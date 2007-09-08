The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Take-Two Sells Joytech

joytech.jpgTake-Two today announced that they have sold "substantially all" of their Joytech video games accessories company to Mad Catz Interactive as part of a previously announced plan to ditch "non-core" businesses.

"The sale of the Joytech assets is consistent with one of the key goals we established in our 100 Day Plan: to develop strategic alternatives for any operations that we determined to be outside our core publishing business," said Ben Feder, Take-Two's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are particularly pleased that we accomplished this goal in a manner that will allow substantially all of our Joytech employees in the U.S. and U.K. to join Mad Catz, which is a highly respected provider of video game peripherals."

They like that "substantially all" phrase don't they?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Sale of Joytech Video Game Accessories Subsidiary [Take Two]

