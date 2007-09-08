Take-Two Sells Joytech

Take-Two today announced that they have sold "substantially all" of their Joytech video games accessories company to Mad Catz Interactive as part of a previously announced plan to ditch "non-core" businesses.
"The sale of the Joytech assets is consistent with one of the key goals we established in our 100 Day Plan: to develop strategic alternatives for any operations that we determined to be outside our core publishing business," said Ben Feder, Take-Two's Chief Executive Officer.
"We are particularly pleased that we accomplished this goal in a manner that will allow substantially all of our Joytech employees in the U.S. and U.K. to join Mad Catz, which is a highly respected provider of video game peripherals."
They like that "substantially all" phrase don't they?
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Sale of Joytech Video Game Accessories Subsidiary [Take Two]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink