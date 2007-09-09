Tanooki Suit Mario Tee On Threadless

It always disappoints me when I see a really great t-shirt on Threadless and then come to the realisation that it probably won't get made due to copyright issues. Such is the case with this awesome Tanooki Suit Mario t-shirt that arrived on Threadless a few days ago and is currently up for voting. Extra points for Mario eating out of a garbage can with his fellow tanuki brothers. Super extra points for not including the frighteningly oversized testicles that tanuki's are traditionally drawn with.

