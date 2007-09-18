Team Fortress 2 Beta Live

Things got a little tense last night while I was in my recuperative unconscious state regarding the Team Fortress 2 beta, which was set to go live for preorder peoples yesterday but as of midnight Eastern time hadn't. My tips email reads like an episodic volcanic eruption, stemmed at the very last minute as the game went live and playable at 11:30 or so Pacific time, thus fulfilling the September 17th prophecy. Oddly enough I had to go to the Steam forums to figure this out, as our helpful tipsters completely forgot to tell me that the problem had been solved, far too busy enjoying the game to drop us a line. I see how it is. We're only friends when you are angry, and that's okay. I'll take what I can get.