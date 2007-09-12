Team Fortress 2: Meet The Engineer

While I'd normally be content to shun "machinima", following Valve's impressively witty introductions to Heavy Weapons Guy and The Soldier, I now long for a Valve-produced feature on the characters of Team Fortress 2. Say, why not a Saturday morning cartoon? Based on the bar-raising intro to the game's Engineer, seen above, it's starting to become less of a request and more of a demand. Valve, I beg of you, at the very least include each of these cinematic mini-masterpieces on the game disc.