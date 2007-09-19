Team Tiger Awesome's Halo Nights

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I really am trying to avoid consistent Halo 3 posts in the week leading up to the launch, but sometimes you just have to. Comedy group Team Tiger Awesome give Halo 3 the boy band tribute treatment with this video for their song Halo Nights, which teaches us that if we play too much Halo 3, Master Chief will get busy with our girlfriends and ultimately kill us. Best part of the entire video? "Sack". The synchronized Spartan armour dancing comes in a close second.

