Tekken 6 In Motion From JAMMA

The Japanese Amusement Machine Manufacturers' Association (JAMMA) expo is throwing down in Japan right now in the Makuhari Messe, the same location that will house next week's Tokyo Game Show. The GameVideos gang is on the show floor securing silent clips of games like Tekken 6 in eye-popping obscure-o-vision. How's it look? Like Tekken with a new coat of paint. Surely, the intricacies of controlling a boxing kangaroo or rotund lumberjack will present themselves when we finally get our hands on it. For now, enjoy the graphical prowess of Namco Bandai.