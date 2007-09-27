The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tempered Halo 3 Japanese Mid-Morning Launch Madness

jp_halo_3_buyer.jpgAfter cruising up and down the main drag of Akihabara and finding little in the way of lines, we hoofed it back to Yodobashi Akiba to catch up with the manageable crowd. The TV games occupy the sixth floor of the building, so we where wheezing and sweating after a series of intense escalator rides. Surprisingly enough, there was a bit of a morning rush. Throngs? No, but we weren't expecting throngs. Just the presence of hardcore Japanese gamers who have a taste for first person shooters and reject the national opinion of the Xbox.

Yen and Halo 3 limited edition Xbox 360s exchanged hands at a moderate pace, with a handful of gamers simply opting for the game and the Halo 3 branded controllers.

In Japan, the Halo 3 Limited Edition version was the way to go. For an affordable 6270 yen (approximately $US 55), Japanese gamers get the nice packaging and fan service bonuses with their Japanese voice acted Master Chief. That's a pretty good deal, I'd say.

Most of the transactions, however, we for the Spartan coloured console itself. While many gamers were on hand to pick up any number of things, from the day's other releases like Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus and the recently shipped Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu, plenty were walking out with big bags packed with Halo 3 stuff.

Flynn, Cheapy D and I had varying estimates on the percentage of those picking up something Halo 3-ish, but we hovered around the twenty percent range.

The checkout line was dense at 9:45, but tapered off to regular morning levels by around 10:30. We'll have to wait for the official Media Create numbers for Halo 3 weekly sales to show up, but while it wasn't madness at any point, the game certainly wasn't ignored.

