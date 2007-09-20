TGS Boozecast: Episode I: Don't Call It A Podcast

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

No, we're not planning on becoming regular podcasters, but we were drinking, decided to continue to drink, then found ourselves strangely attracted to my Olympus digital voice recorder. It just happened. Our podcasting etiquette sucks, we talk over each other, and we can't stay on topic to save our lives, but essentially we figured "Why the hell not?" Honestly, though, we had so much fun we're doing it again tonight. While drinking. A lot.

TGS Boozecast: Episode I [MP3]

