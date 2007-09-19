TGS Coverage-a-Palooza

The week so far has been about prepping for the show and doing a few early interviews but tonight, tonight the Tokyo Game Show really gets underway with the week's first official press conference, followed by Sony's Party.

As you read this Mike McWhertor, Mark Wilson and Luke Plunkett are all on their way to Konami's headquarters where they'll take their place among a room full of journalists in the Konami Hall to get a bit of eye time with MGS4 and other things gamey. The press conference officially starts at 2:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

Then about four hours later Sony's official mixer/party gets underway, hopefully with a chance for some hands on time with games, though we're not sure yet if that will be the case this time around.

