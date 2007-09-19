TGS Coverage-a-Palooza

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The week so far has been about prepping for the show and doing a few early interviews but tonight, tonight the Tokyo Game Show really gets underway with the week's first official press conference, followed by Sony's Party.

As you read this Mike McWhertor, Mark Wilson and Luke Plunkett are all on their way to Konami's headquarters where they'll take their place among a room full of journalists in the Konami Hall to get a bit of eye time with MGS4 and other things gamey. The press conference officially starts at 2:30 p.m. local time, or 12:30 a.m. Eastern.

Then about four hours later Sony's official mixer/party gets underway, hopefully with a chance for some hands on time with games, though we're not sure yet if that will be the case this time around.

For those of you who have missed it, here's what we've covered so far from the show:Free Genki Rockets Lumines Skins Coming Flynn Pwns Rez HD Ever Extended Extra Extreme Impressions Justify Your Game: Rez HD Miz on Rez 2, Wii Space Channel and Al Gore Lumines Live Holiday Pack Details Miz Wants Ever Extend Extra Extreme on PSN Our Little Trip to Q Entertainment Rez HD Impressions First Ever Hands-On Impressions of Rez HD Kotaku TGS Party Lips On Impressions Kotaku TGS Party: The Pictures, The Blackmail

