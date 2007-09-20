TGS Keynote Kick-Off

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

tgskeynoteleadin.jpgWe've set up shop in the International Conference Hall at the Makuhari Messe to bathe in the glory of Kaz Hirai's Tokyo Game Show keynote session. He's due to take the stage within the next ten minutes, barring any delays, hopefully with armfuls of thrilling announcements. Our micron thin tether to the Internet is hanging on for dear life, ready to be punished by the power of intense liveblogging.

As you can see, press enjoys a comfortable distance from where Kaz will be keynoting, but the power of the PlayStation brand knows no bounds. Or something. Kaz's theme for the session will be "A look at our business strategy toward new growth: expanding the PlayStation world". Who's pumped? Check back soon for the blow by blow action.

