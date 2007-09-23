These gentlemen are not taking this lightly. This is a human feeding frenzy. They're taking snaps of a QR (Quick Response) Code, an advanced type of barcode found all over the place in Japan. Why the snaps? The QR Code can carry data, so as soon as they take this pic, their phone will read it and be sent a new wallpaper image. Of the lady with the enormous norgs to their right. And it's been that busy all day, every day.
TGS Throngs Obsessed With Jubblies
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink