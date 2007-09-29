That Was Daniel

From Robert Stoneman and Lit Fuse Films comes the second video in the Rusty Whispers series, Daniel. You may remember the first film, Rusty Whispers - Dennis, which I enjoyed terribly. Something of the Dennis charm is lost in this second video I fear. It features a similar character... a loner who lives in a remote place as the war is going on...but the feel is a bit off. The whole thing has an air of foreboding somehow. Very well crafted and narrated, just not Dennis.