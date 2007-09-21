That's Haiti in Your Resident Evil 5

Remember that Resident Evil 5-is-racist brouhaha? The E3 trailer showed large numbers of black zombies getting killed, which set off a firestorm of controversy. Killing black zombies? Masked racism, critics say. According to our well-placed insider, there is a reason for that: Resident Evil 5 takes place in Haiti, zombism's spiritual home. Speculation was that it took place in either Africa or Carribean. And yes, according to our insider, the setting is apparently Haiti. Makes sense!