That's Not Heavy, It's My Computer

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: A Very Important Question (About My Hair)

Dude, mullet? Why would you want business in the front, when you can party all the time? That's all I'm saying.

So HP's new Blackbird PC landed on my doorstep this afternoon, just hours before the embargo lifted. I was supposed to have received it weeks ago to, you know, get time to actually check it out before writing about it. But that didn't happen for some reason. And to make matters worse, the thing won't boot up, the hard drive appears to be bad. Personally, I don't think that's that big a deal, from my perspective. I know what sort of wonderful things are out there in the way of cards and memory and motherboards, so none of that is going to impress me. And that's not what sets this thing apart, it's the 30 kilogram-plus chassis. The thing is made of solid aluminium, no plastic at all. And I was able to take the whole thing apart in minutes. It's the best tooless PC I've ever seen. But it's also a really big, really heavy paperweight right now and the box it came in is HUGE. I'm going to call up HP tomorrow to get it sent back. I just don't have the space for it.

What you missed: Fahey is at the Austin Game Developers Conference PSP2K hit today New iPods have a gaming built in Karraker Quits SCEA but not before he chats with us Fahey is invading Garriott's home The Lair Curse, Worse than the Madden Curse? Blackbird Impressions

