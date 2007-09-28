September 24th. One company gears up for the biggest game launch in the history of video gaming. A party of thousands is expected to celebrate this momentous occasion. The greatest FPS ever created was about to be released, and then Bungie had to go and screw the whole thing up. Sorry Cabela. We feel your pain.
The Almost Greatest Game Launch Ever
Comments
Ahh Mega64, awesome. The best one was the fake game review they did with the exploding ps1 and paper cup and rolling the toxic barrel. Forget what it's called.