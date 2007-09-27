The BBC's Exclusive Halo 3 Footage

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The BBC couldn't ignore one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year, and in demonstrating the gameplay of Halo 3 for the viewing public, they managed to slip in some top-secret footage of the game that is simply amazing to look at. I really think they should have gone with the graphics in the second part of the clip rather than what they ended up with. Take that, Killzone 2! Oh wait...

    *BOL*

    This explains why I've heard people say the plot was hard to follow.

    killzone on the xbox ha that'll be the day.wii sports only out sells because it comes with the console.

