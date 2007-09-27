The Epic vs Silicon Knights Soap Opera Continues

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

reinUTIII.jpgWhile chatting with Mark Rein at Sony's TGS party, the dude asked us how long we'd be writing about Epic's legal stoush with Silicon Knights. We promptly answered: forever, Mark. Why? Because like any good courtroom drama, it's good reading. Take this latest development, with Epic seeking to have the entire case dismissed on the grounds that SK's argument is a load of old codswallop:

SK's brief does not overcome the multiple legal defects in the Complaint. SK's arguments are factually misplaced and at odds with the law. The Court should grant Epic's motion to dismiss.

Love it. Let's hope they can keep this up for the whole eight years. Latest Salvo Fired in Epic UE3 Case [Next-Gen]

