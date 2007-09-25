The Evil Resides On Credit Cards

If you've ever racked up the big bucks on your credit card, then I can imagine why you'd see it as the focus of all things evil. Even some kind of dimensional portal that allows passage to the 8th level of Hell, known by bankers as "Debt".

If you happen to be looking for that life-crushing feeling of despair, without the associated state of cashlessness, you could always get a Resident Evil-themed credit card. The Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) has a line of plastic going just for you.

Resident Evil Credit Cards [Gamebrink.com]