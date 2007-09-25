The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Evil Resides On Credit Cards

resident_evil_58012.jpg If you've ever racked up the big bucks on your credit card, then I can imagine why you'd see it as the focus of all things evil. Even some kind of dimensional portal that allows passage to the 8th level of Hell, known by bankers as "Debt".

If you happen to be looking for that life-crushing feeling of despair, without the associated state of cashlessness, you could always get a Resident Evil-themed credit card. The Japan Credit Bureau (JCB) has a line of plastic going just for you.

Resident Evil Credit Cards [Gamebrink.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles