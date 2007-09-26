The Great Australian Bite

I know it's "bight". I'm doing a play-on-words, see?
The Oz Edition of Kotaku has been running at full steam for a week or two now, and there's a great deal of content you may have missed. I've whipped out the Condense-o-tron and collected the best of it here.
Consider it our welcome to you, to Kotaku AU. Hey, another word-play-thing!
Soldier Of Fortune: Payback Details
PSP Wi-Fi playing multiplayer PlayStation Games
Carmack says "No" To Linux Rage
Auran Brands Games As Aussie-Made
Star Wars Battlefront: Renegade Squadron Hands-on
Dweller, The Mobile Rogue-like
Team Bondi Is Looking For Coders. Lots Of Them
Reachout Reaches Into Feel Good Gaming
Call Of Duty 4 Hates Dead Puppies
Midnight Club Los Angeles Redux
congrats on the launch ... and the good slab of local stuff! i was a doubter when gizmodo au first launched (why an aussie version when i can get it all from the states etcetc?) but now really appreciate the local snippets and pricing/availability/ripoff info.