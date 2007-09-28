The Great Halo 3 Giveaway

We've got tons of Halo 3 schwag to give out. Instead of parceling it out over the next month or so, we decided to just dump it into one big box and give it away to one lucky fan of the series.

Here's a breakdown of what you win if you're the lucky gamer selected: Halo 3-themed Xbox 360 Two Halo 3-themed McFarlane Xbox 360 controllers A Halo 3-themed wireless headset A Legendary Edition of Halo 3 A Master Chief duffel bag Master Chief dog tags 3200 Microsoft points Three unused Halo 3 Slurpee cups A coupon for a free Slurpee A limited edition bottle of Halo 3 Game Fuel A Halo 3 Game Fuel T-Shirt An Xbox 360 notepad A first aid kit Rations

To enter you need to email the answers to the ten questions listed below. They come from the coverage that Fahey provided during and straight after TGS while abandoned at Kotaku Tower by the staff. Send your answers to kotakucontestATgmail.com with the words "Halo Schwag" in the subject field. Only one entry per a gamer. You have until Oct. 5 to enter the contest. The winner will be selected randomly from the people who correctly answer all ten questions. The Questions: 1. What was the nickname of the blond football player who was on hand at the launch to play Halo 3 against his teammates? 2. Who does Fahey's body take orders from? 3. What did the upper classmen in Fahey's high school use as an excuse to repeatedly kick the lower classmen "in the junk?" 4. Which of Snake's special moves in Super Smash Brothers Brawl is Fahey's favorite? 5. Whose phone number does Fahey ask for after hearing of a Wii remote mishap in Colorado? 6. What video game movie opened this past weekend and how much did it take in at the Box office? 7. What did Fahey ask us to bring him back from Japan after the night of the Kotaku Japan party? 8.What kind of fingers does Fahey have? 9. How many calculation a second would everyone in the world need to do to achieve the petaflop that the PS3's [email protected] project hit. 10. What is the name of Fahey's cat?

Good luck and no cheating, else ye be banned.