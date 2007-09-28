The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Great Halo 3 Giveaway

DSC01433.JPG

We've got tons of Halo 3 schwag to give out. Instead of parceling it out over the next month or so, we decided to just dump it into one big box and give it away to one lucky fan of the series.

Here's a breakdown of what you win if you're the lucky gamer selected: Halo 3-themed Xbox 360 Two Halo 3-themed McFarlane Xbox 360 controllers A Halo 3-themed wireless headset A Legendary Edition of Halo 3 A Master Chief duffel bag Master Chief dog tags 3200 Microsoft points Three unused Halo 3 Slurpee cups A coupon for a free Slurpee A limited edition bottle of Halo 3 Game Fuel A Halo 3 Game Fuel T-Shirt An Xbox 360 notepad A first aid kit Rations

To enter you need to email the answers to the ten questions listed below. They come from the coverage that Fahey provided during and straight after TGS while abandoned at Kotaku Tower by the staff. Send your answers to kotakucontestATgmail.com with the words "Halo Schwag" in the subject field. Only one entry per a gamer. You have until Oct. 5 to enter the contest. The winner will be selected randomly from the people who correctly answer all ten questions.The Questions: 1. What was the nickname of the blond football player who was on hand at the launch to play Halo 3 against his teammates? 2. Who does Fahey's body take orders from? 3. What did the upper classmen in Fahey's high school use as an excuse to repeatedly kick the lower classmen "in the junk?" 4. Which of Snake's special moves in Super Smash Brothers Brawl is Fahey's favorite? 5. Whose phone number does Fahey ask for after hearing of a Wii remote mishap in Colorado? 6. What video game movie opened this past weekend and how much did it take in at the Box office? 7. What did Fahey ask us to bring him back from Japan after the night of the Kotaku Japan party? 8.What kind of fingers does Fahey have? 9. How many calculation a second would everyone in the world need to do to achieve the petaflop that the PS3's [email protected] project hit. 10. What is the name of Fahey's cat?

Good luck and no cheating, else ye be banned.

Comments

  • Forpoon Guest

    Open to Non-Us citizens? I'll assume so!

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    Unless they say otherwise, yes. :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles