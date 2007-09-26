Over in Ishikawa Prefecture, a taxi company is offering a maid taxi service, appropriately called "Maid Taxi" (so clever). 5,700 yen ($US 50) an hour gets you a chauffeur, a maid and a PS3 equipped cab that comes with Virtual Fighter 5, Ridge Racer 7 and Hot Shots Golf 5. Passengers can also watch DVDs and listen to MDs. Mini Discs? That's so 1998! The catch? The service is for handicapped customers only, which is very cool. Beats taking the bus or the train! Maid Taxi [Official Site via Canned Dogs]
The Greatest Taxi In Japan
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
That to me is sweet but I'm not disabled so :(