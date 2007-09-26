The Greatest Taxi In Japan

Over in Ishikawa Prefecture, a taxi company is offering a maid taxi service, appropriately called "Maid Taxi" (so clever). 5,700 yen ($US 50) an hour gets you a chauffeur, a maid and a PS3 equipped cab that comes with Virtual Fighter 5, Ridge Racer 7 and Hot Shots Golf 5. Passengers can also watch DVDs and listen to MDs. Mini Discs? That's so 1998! The catch? The service is for handicapped customers only, which is very cool. Beats taking the bus or the train! Maid Taxi [Official Site via Canned Dogs]