The GTA San Andreas Cake

This is definitely the coolest (and I think only) GTA cake I have ever seen. I'm particularly fond of the copious use of knick-knacks on the cake like the tiny cars and the fake money. I'm a sucker for an overly decorated cake that uses lots of little toys. The only thing that's missing is some tiny hookers and some blood. It's a well done cake, but despite the subject matter it is a bit on par with something you might see coming out of the local grocery store with the pre-rendered photographic icing. Although, the use of this cake for a four year old's birthday seems highly questionable. Oh, and that sound you hear is the head of certain Florida lawyer exploding.