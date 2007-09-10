This is definitely the coolest (and I think only) GTA cake I have ever seen. I'm particularly fond of the copious use of knick-knacks on the cake like the tiny cars and the fake money. I'm a sucker for an overly decorated cake that uses lots of little toys. The only thing that's missing is some tiny hookers and some blood. It's a well done cake, but despite the subject matter it is a bit on par with something you might see coming out of the local grocery store with the pre-rendered photographic icing. Although, the use of this cake for a four year old's birthday seems highly questionable. Oh, and that sound you hear is the head of certain Florida lawyer exploding.
The GTA San Andreas Cake
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink