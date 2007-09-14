The Halo 3 Hoodie

Bungie folks handed me one of these hoodies, made exclusively, I'm told, for the writers who attended the Halo 3 review event, as I left their office for the airport yesterday. On the front is an emblem with the letters UNSC and on the back is a giant image showing the outlines of a bunch of Halo 3 weapons. Pretty cool. I love the obscure stuff.
