The Justify Files

I am a huge fan of Mark Wilson's Justify videos, and I'm not just saying that because he makes them for Kotaku. They are genuinely funny and still manage to impart some information. This time around Wilson managed to churn out quite an eclectic mix of Justify Your whatevers including Mark Rein justifying Unreal Engine 3... right after it crashes, Tetsuya Mizuguchi having a nervous break down as he tries to justify his Rez and a Kotaku reader justifying his cosplay outfit.

Justify Your MGS4 Cosplay Justify Your Engine Mark Rein Justify Your Game, MGS 4 Justify Your Xbox Holiday Lineup Takashi Sensui Justify Your Game Everyday Shooter Justify Your Game LittleBigPlanet Justify Your Game, Rez