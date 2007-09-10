The Kiss Guitar Hero Contoller Made From A Real Guitar

Art Guitar is creating some very special, limited edition Guitar Hero guitars called the AG Riff Master Guitar Controller. But, these aren't your average tiny plastic versions, oh no! These are made from actual real Peavy guitars and are full sized to heighten your gameplay experience. As an added bonus, each guitar will be decorated with paintings of some of rocks most beloved iconic stars including Kiss and a few more that will be announced soon. The fancy peripherals are set to drop in the holiday season this year. No word yet on how much these puppies are going to cost , but we'll be sure to keep you updated as more is known. [via GayGamer]