Art Guitar is creating some very special, limited edition Guitar Hero guitars called the AG Riff Master Guitar Controller. But, these aren't your average tiny plastic versions, oh no! These are made from actual real Peavy guitars and are full sized to heighten your gameplay experience. As an added bonus, each guitar will be decorated with paintings of some of rocks most beloved iconic stars including Kiss and a few more that will be announced soon. The fancy peripherals are set to drop in the holiday season this year. No word yet on how much these puppies are going to cost , but we'll be sure to keep you updated as more is known. [via GayGamer]
The Kiss Guitar Hero Contoller Made From A Real Guitar
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink