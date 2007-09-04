The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Land Of The Rising Sun Gets Halo 3 Fan

DSC05340.JPG Screw fliers. In summer, fliers do nothing. That's why many companies, Microsoft included, hand out fans to promote stuff. This is a Halo 3 fan given out to promote the game. (Cue joke about Halo 3 fans in Japan.) Sure, it's not as kooky and fun as Master Chief freaking out shoppers! Tim Rogers over at game site Next-Gen points out:

The tagline is sharp enough: "The year is 2552. The human race continues its fight against an alien race."

They're giving it a low-key pitch as science-fiction. That's good... The one big faux pas I can point out — since you're just forcing me to be negative — is what's on the other side of the fan: just a big numeral "3", in Halo font. Microsoft has taken out billboards in Shibuya, Shinjuku, and even at Akihabara's massive Yodobashi Camera, each of them showing the same swirling, cloud sky and the same ethereal numeral "3"... Either way, it goes without saying that the average gamer here might not think about things in the most common-sensical Western marketing terms, and if they see a "3" in a font they don't recognise, all they're going to know is that they don't remember a "2" in the same font, and even if they do, they don't remember playing that game, so they shouldn't play the "3", because to do so would be rude... Down at the bottom, fine print reads: "This item is not for sale. (Please use as a fan.)"

Remember, when given a Japanese Halo 3 fan, don't try to sell it. Use it as a fan. Week in Japan [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles