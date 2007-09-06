The Legend Of Kage Brings Ninja Magic Back To DS

After twenty years, Taito has finally decided to follow up on the original arcade game The Legend of Kage with the cleverly titled The Legend of Kage 2, proving anything can happen when we're talking about the Nintendo DS. Taito is adding dual screen platforming action and some thirty ninja skills to the Legend of Kage formula, destined to hit Japanese store shelves in February of next year. Gpara has tonnes of in-game screens and loads of artwork at which you may gawk.

For those of you unfamiliar with or not alive for the first Legend of Kage, you have two easy, legal ways to play it. The original arcade release is included in Taito Legends Volume 2 for the PlayStation 2 and PC, with the NES port available on the Wii's Virtual Console since February. Great games? Not necessarily, but they're indisputably ninja-riffic.

