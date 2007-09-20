The List Of PS3 Games That Support The DualShock 3

Sony has officially announced one of its worst kept secrets, the vibrating SIXAXIS controller for the PLAYSTATION 3 known as the DualShock 3. Also announced at TGS was that a number of PS3 games already support the new controller and that already released titles, such as MotorStorm, Resistance: Fall of Man and Warhawk, would be compatible with the accessory after a software update. Hit the jump for a list of the games confirmed to support the DUALSHOCK 3. LIST OF PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 TITLES COMPATIBLE WITH DUALSHOCKÂ®3 IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE
As of September 20th, 2007
The Darkness 2K Games Enemy Territory: Quake Wars Activision Soldier of Fortune Activision BIOHAZARDÂ® 5 CAPCOM Devil May CryÂ® 4 CAPCOM N-Cube Creat Studios Warbit Creat Studios Dark Sector D3 PUBLISHER Turok Disney Interactive Highlander Eidos Kane & Lynch: Dead Men Eidos Burnout Paradise ELECTRONIC ARTS FIFA franchise (title name TBD) ELECTRONIC ARTS Legendary: The Box Gamecock To End All Wars Ghostlight RAGE id Software WarDevil - Unleash the Beast Within Ignition Entertainment Dynasty Warriors 6 KOEI Fatal Inertia KOEI METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS Konami Blacksite: Area 51 Midway TNA Wrestling Midway Unreal Tournament 3 Midway Wheelman Midway Cops (codename, title name TBD) Pyro Planet One (codename, title name TBD) Pyro Heroes over Europe Red Mile Entertainment Condemned 2 SEGA Iron Man SEGA The Club SEGA The Crucible SEGA The Incredible Hulk SEGA Blast Factor (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment echochrome Sony Computer Entertainment Elefunk Sony Computer Entertainment Folklore (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Go! Sports Ski (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Heavenly Sword (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment High Velocity Bowling Sony Computer Entertainment MLB 08: The Show Sony Computer Entertainment MotorStorm (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment NBA 08 (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment PAIN Sony Computer Entertainment Rat Race Sony Computer Entertainment Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Sony Computer Entertainment Resistance: Fall of Man (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Snakeball Sony Computer Entertainment SOCOM: Confrontation Sony Computer Entertainment Super Stardust HD (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment TOY HOME Sony Computer Entertainment Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Sony Computer Entertainment Warhawk (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment WipEout HD Sony Computer Entertainment GirpShiftÂ® Sony Online Entertainment NBA 2K8 Take Two Sports Destroy All Humans 3 THQ Stuntman Ignition THQ Assassin's Creed UbiSoft BEOWULF UbiSoft HAZE UbiSoft Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (*1) UbiSoft Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas (*1) UbiSoft Prototype Vivendi Games The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena Vivendi Games
*1 Users will be able to enjoy the rumble feature through software update.
LIST OF PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 TITLES COMPATIBLE WITH DUALSHOCKÂ®3 IN JAPAN
As of September 20th, 2007
Vampire Rain -Altered Species AQ INTERACTIVE Inc. BIOHAZARDÂ® 5 CAPCOM CO.,LTD. Devil May CryÂ® 4 CAPCOM CO.,LTD. Dark Sector D3 PUBLISHER Inc. Burnout Paradise ELECTRONIC ARTS K.K. FIFA franchise (title name TBD) ELECTRONIC ARTS K.K. BUMPY TROT2 IREM SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC. Dynasty Warriors 6 KOEI Co., Ltd. Fatal Inertia KOEI Co., Ltd. GI JOCKEY 4 2007 KOEI Co., Ltd. METAL GEAR ONLINE Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. IMABIKISOU SEGA CORPORATION Blast Factor (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment echochrome Sony Computer Entertainment Folklore (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Go! Sports Ski (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Heavenly Sword (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment MotorStorm (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Sony Computer Entertainment Resistance: Fall of Men (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment Super Stardust HD (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment TOY HOME Sony Computer Entertainment Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Sony Computer Entertainment Warhawk (*1) Sony Computer Entertainment
