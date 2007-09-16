The Mega Man Tattoo

Kotakuite Aronn sent in this picture of his brand spankin' new Mega Man tattoo that his sister got him for his birthday. I have to say I am really impressed with the precision with which this was rendered. It is pixel perfect and looks quite sharp. You don't see a lot of really well done 8-bit tattoos and this one definitely makes the grade. Congratulations Aronn, you have a keeper! Not that you'd have much choice...