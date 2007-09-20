After an appointment in a nearby hotel, I came back into convention centre and after seeing a door that said "re-entry only", slipped inside. As I got down to the bottom of the stairs I noticed things that looked a little different. This certainly wasn't the show floor I had left a half an hour before. Upon looking around I realised I had been dumped off into the merchandise room and as I am rather fond of that sort of thing I figured I'd stick around and take some pictures. I mainly stuck to the CAPCOM and Square booths, both of which were filled to the brim with things to make my bank account shrink. Check out the gallery below for a bountiful bevy of action figures, statuettes, jewellery and T-shirts. I think I'm going to become the official Kotaku merchandise photographer after this trip. now if I can only figure our how to get them to let me expense my toy purchases...