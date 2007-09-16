The Pac-Man iPod Case

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pacmancase.jpegIf you're not satisfied with just having Ms. Pac-Man on your iPod, you can now have Mr. Pac-Man on the outside of your iPod. Club Namco is offering this classy leather case for your iPod featuring the the little yellow disc that started a craze. It features a plastic screen guard, a leather strap, a obuns belt clip and Pac-Man himself protecting your controller (don't worry, he can be unsnapped for easy access). Unfortunately, the listing for the item doesn't say which type of iPod this fits, but it is available for $US 29.99 plus shipping. Let those olde school gaming flags fly high!

