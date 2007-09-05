The Pixies, Hole Confirmed For Rock Band

In a series of recently added videos that highlight Rock Band's "drum off" feature—ensuring I'll be buying two drum sets—two previously unannounced tracks are revealed. The Pixies "Wave of Mutilation" and Hole's "Celebrity Skin" are semi-officially confirmed to join the Harmonix-developed music game making the Billy Corgan-penned song count a solid two.

Here's where I'd normally gush about how brutally awesome Rock Band will be when it finally overtakes my living room. I'll spare you the gory details and rhythm game fanboy slobbering. The inclusion of Hole makes that a lot easier.

