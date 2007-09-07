The PS3 Is A Game Machine. Period.

Things the PLAYSTATION 3 has been called: A computer, a hub and a multi-media center. And that's just by Sony! Previous Sony Computer Entertainment president Ken Kutaragi himself called the PS3 a "super computer." New SCE honcho Kaz Hirai is here to set the record straight:

I'd like to clearly say, "The PS3 is a game machine." It's nothing more than that.

He also points out that the PS, the PS2 and the PSP are game machines as well. Oh. Okay. Hirai Interview [Game Watch]