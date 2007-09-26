The Ride Of The Mongeese

I apologise for the ever-so-slightly crappy nature of this video, as I had to keep dancing on and off the sidewalk because of 'the man'. What you are seeing is the trio of Marines, each riding a Mongoose ATV, escorting the shining Halo 3 Hummer to the front doors of the NYC Best Buy amidst loud cheers from the fans and even louder Halo music and Larry Hryb narration. This is how the launch ends.