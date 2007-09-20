The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Secret Behind Assassin's Creed

tgs07-assassinscreed.jpgJust what is the secret behind the high-tech interface found throughout Assassin's Creed? Sorry, still no official details, but there is something to that modern-looking HUD, and according to Jade Raymond, all will be revealed within the first five minutes of play.

The session I attended consisted of Jade walking us through a new level in the later part of the game, where your goal is to assassinate William de Montfort, who's been causing no end of trouble to Richard the Lionhart. The level followed the assassin as he first tries to sneak up to his prey. The action doesn't end once the kill is done though. Maybe even more of a challenge is then escaping the area, which consists of a high-speed chase while trying to get out of the eyesight of surrounding guards (you get alerted through that high-tech interface).

One part we haven't seen in these demos is that investigation is big part of the game — that's how you get to the point where you're ready to assassinate, and that means you'll need to eavesdrop on the populace, and maybe even pickpocket your way to info.

As you've probably already seen, the game world is stunning, and all three cities that are featured in the game were created from detailed research of the period, and should be as authentic as you could expect from a game. Even better, everything is interactive, and you can grab and climb on anything that extends two inches.

Just how popular is Jade? Just look.tgs07-jadecameras.jpg

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles