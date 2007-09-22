The Server That Ate Friday

To: The Japanese Contingent From: Fahey Re: Friday seems shorter somehow
It's always a lovely day when you get to watch timely coverage become less and less timely by the hour. The servers were on the blink for a large chunk of this afternoon as I sat in front of my PC and refreshed over and over and over again. Finally somewhere between 4 and 5PM Crecentral time the server gremlins went out for coffee and the snipers we posted took care of the rest. I don't know about you guys, but it's been a very busy week in the lonely Kotaku Tower, but I take comfort in the fact that it is my weekend now, and TGS lasts until Sunday. Then Monday morning I hop a flight to New York City (where they make the good salsa) to cover the Halo 3 launch event. For now, two days of sleep.
What you missed: Resident Evil: Extinction Is Out! FLY HOME NOW! Yakuza 2 Heads Stateside Snakes On A Dojo Halo 3 Pirated The Hell Out Of Capcom Mobilises Several Awesome Franchises And Of Course, MGS4 Is A Flop
From Kotaku Tower this is Michael Fahey, signing off.
