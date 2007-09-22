The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Server That Ate Friday

To: The Japanese Contingent From: Fahey Re: Friday seems shorter somehow

It's always a lovely day when you get to watch timely coverage become less and less timely by the hour. The servers were on the blink for a large chunk of this afternoon as I sat in front of my PC and refreshed over and over and over again. Finally somewhere between 4 and 5PM Crecentral time the server gremlins went out for coffee and the snipers we posted took care of the rest. I don't know about you guys, but it's been a very busy week in the lonely Kotaku Tower, but I take comfort in the fact that it is my weekend now, and TGS lasts until Sunday. Then Monday morning I hop a flight to New York City (where they make the good salsa) to cover the Halo 3 launch event. For now, two days of sleep.

What you missed: Resident Evil: Extinction Is Out! FLY HOME NOW! Yakuza 2 Heads Stateside Snakes On A Dojo Halo 3 Pirated The Hell Out Of Capcom Mobilises Several Awesome Franchises And Of Course, MGS4 Is A Flop

From Kotaku Tower this is Michael Fahey, signing off.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles